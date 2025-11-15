LA County deputies seeking three suspects who stole over $100K in copper wire in Palmdale

Los Angeles County authorities are seeking help from the public as they work to locate a trio of alleged grand theft suspects who stole more than $100,000 in copper wire in Palmdale in late October.

In a news release shared on Saturday, deputies shared two photos of the suspects on Oct. 29, 2025, at around 7 a.m., when they allegedly entered a fenced and locked solar field in the 8800 block of East Avenue L-8.

Photos of the three suspects who allegedly stole copper wire and damaged solar panels in Palmdale on Oct. 29, 2025. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"The suspects stole over $100,000 worth of copper wire and damaged solar panels," the release said.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is urged to contact LASD's Palmdale Sheriff Station at (661) 272-2444.