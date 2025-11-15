Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County deputies seeking three suspects who stole over $100K in copper wire in Palmdale

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Los Angeles County authorities are seeking help from the public as they work to locate a trio of alleged grand theft suspects who stole more than $100,000 in copper wire in Palmdale in late October. 

In a news release shared on Saturday, deputies shared two photos of the suspects on Oct. 29, 2025, at around 7 a.m., when they allegedly entered a fenced and locked solar field in the 8800 block of East Avenue L-8. 

screenshot-2025-11-15-at-6-06-15-pm.png
Photos of the three suspects who allegedly stole copper wire and damaged solar panels in Palmdale on Oct. 29, 2025.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"The suspects stole over $100,000 worth of copper wire and damaged solar panels," the release said.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is urged to contact LASD's Palmdale Sheriff Station at (661) 272-2444. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue