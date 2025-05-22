Palm Springs fertility center vows to rebuild after bombing, will see patients at new site next week

Less than one week after a bombing destroyed a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, its staff is vowing to rebuild, and rebuild better.

During Thursday's news conference hosted just outside the area that was attacked by 25-year-old Guy Bartkus, who died in the explosion, Dr. Maheer Abdallah emotionally announced that his work for American Reproductive Centers will not be deterred.

"We will rebuild," he said. "And I promise it will be on the same site and it will be better than before."

On Saturday, an improvised vehicle-borne explosive device was used to bomb the American Reproductive Centers, which also damaged other businesses in the process, according to the FBI. The bombing took place just before 11 a.m. local time on North Indian Canyon Drive, near East Tachevah Drive.

Palm Springs, CA - May 22: A view of the destruction from a bomb blast last Saturday at the American Reproductive Centers (ARC) in Palm Springs. ARC leadership gave a press conference in response to the tragic explosion that occurred outside the Palm Springs facility last Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

No other deaths were reported besides that of the suspect, Bartkus. As many as four others were treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

No one was inside the IVF clinic at the time of the explosion, although Amer Abdallah, a cousin and business partner of Dr. Maheer Abdallah, said the doctor decided last minute to move a Saturday meeting from his office to another location.

"That very blast site was where he was sitting," Amer tearfully said, adding that it's common for staff to come in on weekends to check on embryos.

Rebuilding better than before

Dr. Maheer Abdallah said the clinic needs to be demolished, but construction on a new building will commence shortly.

In the meantime, Abdallah and his staff remain committed to helping families with IVF treatments in Palm Springs. Beginning Tuesday, May 27, American Reproductive Centers will see patients across the street from the previous office at the El Mirador building.

Abdallah thanked Desert Regional Medical Center for providing a space for his team. According to Mayor Pro Tem Naomi Soto, the center was touring Abdallah spaces to host his reproductive treatment services just hours after the bombing.

"The decision to stay and to continue to work so immediately is an act of courage," Soto said on Thursday.

PALM SPRINGS, CA - MAY 18, 2025: Windows and doors are blown out at Palm Springs Liquor after Saturday's explosion at a fertility clinic next door on May 18, 2025 in Palm Springs, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Other businesses, like a nearby liquor store and Denny's restaurant, sustained damage in the blast. Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte said the total estimated cost of damages is still being determined, although he's working on bringing "every available resource" to the community.

The mayor said owners of damaged properties, like Abdallah, will receive expedited building permits and financial assistance in the rebuild.

An online fundraiser organized by local business owners is seeking to help out the affected businesses. It can be found here.

'We will indeed be all right'

Mayor deHarte detailed the pivotal role first responders played in saving and preserving embryos.

"The swift courage and response from our fire, police and emergency crews was nothing short of miraculous," deHarte said. "Their virtual instantaneous arrival from the moment of the blast filled our community with an overwhelming sense of reassurance, reminding us that we will indeed be all right."

Palm Springs, CA - May 22: American Reproductive Centers (ARC) Founder & Medical Director Maher Abdallah wipes his eye as he listens to Amer Abdallah, a partner, speak during a press conference hosted by ARC leadership in response to the tragic explosion that occurred outside the Palm Springs facility last Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

All embryos inside the clinic were deemed to be safe after crews ran inside the compromised structure of American Reproductive Centers to save them.

"I'm thankful that my staff, the patients and all the embryos are safe," Abdallah said.

Who is Guy Bartkus?

The suspect in the bombing was identified over the weekend as 25-year-old Guy Bartkus of Thousand Palms, about an hour's drive from Palm Springs.

Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said during a news conference Sunday that it's believed Bartkus had "nihilistic ideations."

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said Bartkus expressed ideas in line with nihilism in recordings and writings, stating that he was against bringing people into the world against their own will.

Davis said his body was found near the 2010 Ford Fusion sedan that was used in the bombing.

Bartkus was not on the FBI's radar before Saturday's attack, Davis admitted Sunday.

In a post to X on Thursday, the FBI said the ongoing investigation has revealed that Barkus "had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products which could be combined to create a home-made explosive device.

During Thursday's news conference, Abdallah said he forgives Bartkus for the attack and wished that in the future, his staff would not speak poorly of him.

On Thursday, Amer Abdallah revealed that his cousin, Dr. Maheer Abdallah, even offered to pay for Bartkus' funeral services.