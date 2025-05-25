Crews recover priceless family heirlooms while clearing debris from burned properties in Pacific Palisades

As the debris removal process continues in the Pacific Palisades, months after the area was ravaged by the Palisades Fire, one cleanup crew says they've been able to recover some priceless family heirlooms.

Among the items they've found in the rubble thus far, Armand Bagramyan of Executive Real Estate Services says that a collection of more than 1,000 coins dating back at least 100 years is among the best.

"It's unbelievable right?" he said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. "I've been walking these lots since the fires were going on, basically. It's been months and finding these things is always the best part about it. It kind of reminds you why you're doing this."

Another incredible find is the 200-year-old menorah that was found underneath tons of debris at one property. The owner thought it was lost forever, but thanks to Bagramyan's work, it's since been restored to its former splendor.

"We pulled it out and we found his menorah. I was thrilled," he said. "I didn't know how old the menorah was. ... He told me that ... was his grandfather's, and it looks beautiful."

He says that he and his team are working on eight to 10 lots at any given time as they continue to try and prepare the area to rebuild.

"We're very, very busy," Bagramyan said.

Thousands of properties have already been cleared, but the entire process is expected to last until at least January next year, officials say.

"They're moving at lightning speed, expediting the timeline to get families home," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a press conference last week.