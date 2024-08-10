Pair of thieves arrested after being on caught on camera while they broke into San Bernardino marijuana dispensary

Police arrest two men for breaking into San Bernardino marijuana dispensary

A pair of thieves are behind bars after they were arrested in connection with a burglary at a San Bernardino marijuana dispensary last month.

Investigators did not disclose exactly when the incident happened, but released footage as the two suspects used a pickup truck to ram a gate in reverse at the shop, in an undisclosed location.

The video then shows as the suspects pull the lock off of the building's door, gaining entry inside where they tore down one camera before loading several bags with the product inside.

"Officers arrived and quickly located the suspects, successfully recovering the stolen property," said the San Bernardino Police Department post on X. "The suspects were charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime."

Investigators did not release specifics on the investigation, which may be ongoing. KCAL News reached out for more information but has not yet heard back.