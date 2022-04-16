Pair of suspects outstanding following smash-and-grab robbery at Brea Mall

The search is on for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery that targeted a Kay Jewelers inside of the Brea Mall Friday evening.

The robbery is said to have occurred just before 6:50 p.m., where the suspects reportedly used hammers to smash the glass displays inside of the store before stealing an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

In an official statement released to the public, Brea Police made it clear that no gunshots were fired, as "ome witnesses heard what they thought were firearms; however, the sound was from the hammers striking the glass."

No suspect information was immediately available, though authorities asked to the public to avoid the area of around the mall as they continued their search.

(1) ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: Officers are on scene at 1010 Brea Mall Rd following a smash and grab style robbery which occurred just before 7PM. Two male suspects used hammers to break glass cases inside the Kay Jewelers and stole jewelry. pic.twitter.com/Ww2mjWiDfU — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) April 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for details.