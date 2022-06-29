Pair of suspects arrested on child endangerment, illegal firearms charges

Authorities arrested a pair of suspects in Pomona after they were found to be in possession of illegal firearms in the presence of young children.

Officers first noticed the suspects after witnessing them fail to make a complete stop at an intersection. As they followed the suspect's vehicle, they noticed a second infraction just a block away, which prompted them to conduct a traffic enforcement stop, according to Pomona Police Department's press release.

They discovered that the driver, 33-year-old Ricky Washington, was driving with a suspended driver's license. Upon search of the vehicle, officers located two loaded and unregistered firearms. As a convicted felon, Washington is prohibited from being in possession of firearms.

Two young children were also inside of the vehicle at the time and have since been referred to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Both Washington and his passenger, Tychanique Bluitt, were taken into custody on charges of illegal firearm possession and child endangerment.