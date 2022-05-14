Pair of brush fires break out in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch

Firefighters were dispatched to two separate brush fires that erupted in Granda Hills and Porter Ranch Friday evening.

Both blazes were reported just before 9 p.m., one adjacent to the eastbound 118 Freeway on W. San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Porter Ranch, and the other just down the road near Hayvenhurst Avenue and the eastbound 118 Freeway in Granada Hills.

In Porter Ranch, LAFD crews were able to contain the blaze to the one-quarter acre of brush burning.

LAFD ground and air crews were also dispatched to the vegetation burning in Granada Hills, which had engulfed just about an acre before they were able to extinguish the flames.

The flames were being fanned by 10 mile per hour winds in the area.

With Sky9 overhead, crews appeared to have contained both blazes just after 9:30 p.m.

No cause was immediately known in either instance.