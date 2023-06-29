Pair of armed suspects hold teens' at gunpoint inside Irvine Spectrum Center restroom

The Irvine Police Department is asking for help tracking down a pair of armed suspects that held four teens at gunpoint inside a bathroom.

According to investigators, the armed robbers followed the group of juveniles into an Irvine Spectrum Center bathroom before drawing a black handgun. At gunpoint, the two suspects ordered the teens to take off their shoes. One of the victims was able to escape without having anything stolen from him but the three others surrendered their shoes and one baseball hat.

The suspects then left the bathroom and were last seen walking out of a garage.

Officers described both suspects as men between the ages of 15 and 20. One was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black baseball cap with a red emblem, black fanny pack, black pants and white shoes. The other was wearing a black shirt, baggy gray pants and white shoes.

#WANTEDWEDNESDAY x2 - On Monday, June 26, at 9:22 p.m., four juveniles entered an Irvine Spectrum Center restroom. Two suspects followed them, and one displayed a black handgun. They demanded the four victim’s shoes. pic.twitter.com/4RjGOToXeM — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) June 29, 2023

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective in charge of the case at mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.