Person fatally struck by Metrolink train in Pacoima

A man was fatally struck by a Metrolink train in Pacoima on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. near the train tracks in the 9700 block of N. San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews arrived to find a pedestrian who had been struck by the train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

It's unclear why the man was on the train tracks.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, firefighters said.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, which appeared to happen near a large homeless encampment. It's unclear if the victim was connected to the location.