Plane crashes in San Fernando Valley; no major injuries reported, authorities say

A small plane crashed at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident was reported at about 9:11 a.m. and involved a small Cessna plane. Aerial images showed the plane with heavy damage, including what appeared to be an engine several feet away from the plane's frame, in a parking lot adjacent to a Whiteman Airport runway.

In a statement, the Whiteman Airport Coalition said the plane's landing gear failed to deploy properly as the pilot attempted to land on the runway.

The pilot was the only person on board, the LAFD said. They were safely extricated and avoided major injury, according to the WAC.

"We are grateful for the quick response from airport personnel and first responders, whose professionalism helped ensure the situation was handled safely. We also wish the pilot a full and speedy recovery," the WAC statement reads.

About 5 gallons of fuel leaked from the plane, but the scene was safely contained, according to authorities.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. No additional details were immediately made available.