Small plane crashes upside down near Southern California auto parts store in Pacoima

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash on the streets of the San Fernando Valley on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash was reported around 11:08 a.m. near Ralston Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima. High-voltage powerlines were knocked down by the single-engine plane, which appeared to be a 2007 Cessna 172S Skyhawk, as it came down.

The LAFD said a man, the pilot, was extricated from the scene and transported to a local hospital. His condition was unclear as of 12:04 p.m.

Aerial images showed the plane lying upside down in the parking lot of what appeared to be an O'Reilly Auto Parts store with heavy damage to its nose.

The store is just a few blocks away from Whiteman Airport. It's not yet clear if the plane took off from Whiteman or was attempting to land there before crashing.

A heavy law enforcement and emergency worker presence is at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.