1 person hospitalized in crash involving LAPD car in Pacoima

One person was hospitalized in a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in Pacoima on Saturday night. 

The collision was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Osborne Street, just outside of the Whiteman Airport, according to LAPD officials. 

An aerial look at the scene of the crash in Pacoima on Jan. 24, 2026. CBS LA

It's unclear what caused the crash, but Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took one person to the hospital in unknown condition. They did not say if it was a police officer or civilian. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where both an LAPD officer and a civilian appeared to be treated at the scene. One person also appeared like they were in handcuffs. 

No further information was provided. 

