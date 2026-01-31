LAPD officers investigating Pacoima hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

Los Angeles police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Pacoima on Friday night.

It happened at around 5:50 p.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to an LAPD news release.

Police say that a black Dodge Durango driving east on Van Nuys struck an "elderly woman who was crossing the street." The suspect continued driving east without stopping to help the victim.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She has not yet been publicly identified.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for anyone with information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who many know more to contact them at (818) 644-8114.