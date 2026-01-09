Pacific Palisades YMCA receives $1 million grant from Bank of America for rebuild

The wildfire-destroyed Pacific Palisades YMCA is closer to rebuilding thanks to a $1 million grant from Bank of America.

The grant announcement comes one year after the Palisades Fire burned the Palisades-Malibu YMCA to the ground. It's the largest corporate grant the YMCA has received since its $25 million capital campaign launched over the summer.

"As we mark the first anniversary of the devastating fires, we also celebrate the incredible progress of the YMCA's efforts to rebuild its destroyed Via de la Paz site and a nearby campus," said Raul Anaya, Bank of America president for Greater Los Angeles.

The newly renamed Lowe Family YMCA has served the Palisades and Malibu community for over 60 years. Following the 2025 wildfires, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles helped with emergency childcare, case management, and trauma-informed care to residents.

Jim Kirtley, executive director of Lowe Family YMCA, with Raul Anaya, Bank of America, and Mario Valenzuela of the YMCA of Metro Los Angeles at the site of the burned club. Bank of America

"As the Center for Community Well-Being with dozens of locations across the L.A. region, we activated on day one of the fires to support our communities," said Victor Dominguez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

"We will continue to help Palisades rebuild not just the buildings, but the community and connections that make it so special."

The project is expected to break ground this spring, adding new facilities and additional programs for families and seniors in the community.

The burned site will be replaced with two new campuses, one at the original Via de la Paz site and one at the nearby Simon Meadow site