Flames burn Pacific Palisades home that survived January wildfire

After surviving the devastating January wildfires, a Pacific Palisades man stood in the middle of his neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon after his childhood home ignited in flames.

"I couldn't believe it when I first got the call," Pacific Palisades native John Wyatt said. "I mean, I was shouting, just couldn't believe it."

The fire started just after 1 p.m. in Las Pulgas Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters have not determined what caused the fire, but said it started near an electrical panel.

Neighbor Joanne Fife spotted the fire and called 911, still in disbelief that a fire threatened her neighborhood again.

"It was bad, very scary," she said. "I could easily see the whole cul-de-sac going down in flames."

Watching the dozens of firefighters working to extinguish the flames brought back memories of the destructive Palisades Fire to Fife and her husband.

"The ordeal on Jan. 7 was unimaginable," husband Dr. Kingsley Fife said. "Look at this right now, I thought, 'Am I living in a nightmare?'"

The 32 firefighters who responded to the cul-de-sac spent the better part of the hour extinguishing the flames, cognizant of the community's mindset.

"It's really tough to make it through one of the biggest disasters in LA history," Capt. Kevin Easton said. "Luckily, we were able to get here pretty quick and able to put it out."

Wyatt is grateful for the firefighters' swift work and joined the many others vowing to rebuild their homes.

"We're hoping to repair," Wyatt said. "She's hoping to move back and move past this. We're Palisadians for life. So, we'll still be here."