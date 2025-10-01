No U.S military aircraft at Huntington Beach airshow due to government shutdown

The Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach will not feature active U.S. military aircraft this year because of the government shutdown.

Last year, the U.S. military flew several modern jets, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt at the airshow. The Marine Corps also provided an MV-22 Osprey for the event.

"While this is certainly disappointing news, we are excited to share that Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach will continue as scheduled this Friday through Sunday with an outstanding lineup of world-class domestic and international performances," event organizers wrote.

This year's airshow will still feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the United Kingdom Royal Air Force Falcons and an aerobatic helicopter performance. World War II-era bombers, including a B-29 Superfortress and a B-25 Mitchell, will fly during the event as well.

"Fans can look forward to full days of thrilling performances, exciting activations, and the one-of-a-kind camaraderie and beach party atmosphere that Pacific Airshow is known for. We can't wait to welcome you to the beach for another unforgettable weekend," organizers wrote.

The Pacific Airshow will take place this weekend, Oct. 3-5, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For tickets, visit the events website: pacificairshowusa.com.