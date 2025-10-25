P-22 Day Festival celebrates beloved mountain lion and efforts to protect LA wildlife

Wildlife supporters spent the day at Griffith Park for the 10th Annual P-22 Day Festival. The free event not only celebrates the legacy of the beloved mountain lion but also recognizes a decade of bringing people together to protect wildlife in the Los Angeles area.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the park's Shane's Inspiration playground. It included live music, food trucks, live painting by muralists and native-plant giveaways.

The event also highlighted the efforts underway to complete the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills. The wildlife crossing stretches over the 101 Freeway and is the largest of its kind in the nation. The goal is to make it safer for animals to travel from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Sierra Madre Range.

"We made a promise to that cat that we'd keep going, and we have. And look, LA is here," said Beth Pratt, regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation. "This cat is still very much alive for LA."

The P-22 Day Festival on Saturday in Griffith Park celebrates the beloved mountain lion and wildlife protection. CBS LA

For more than a decade, P-22 roamed the Hollywood Hills and was seen by residential cameras, becoming a local celebrity. P-22 was euthanized in 2022 after being examined by wildlife officials who captured him following signs of distress.

P-22, known as the "Hollywood cat," was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old. He was one of the oldest lions in a continuing National Park Service study of lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. He was first captured and collared in March 2012, when he was estimated to be 2 years old.

Likely born in the Santa Monica Mountains, P-22 somehow found his way to his nine-square-mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth area by two of the busiest freeways in the world.

"It was P-22 that changed my mind about where wildlife could be and should be," Pratt said. "We have to look at what we can do for wildlife, even in these urban areas."

When the first P-22 Day Festival was held in 2016, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing was just an idea. The crossing is now in its second stage of construction, with completion expected in 2026.