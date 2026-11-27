A suspected DUI driver, with a prior felony warrant for DUI, crashed his vehicle into an Oxnard apartment late Thanksgiving evening, destroying a unit and leaving two people inside with minor injuries.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, at around 11:30 p.m., officers observed a vehicle run a stop sign and began following it.

The driver then crashed into an apartment building in the 700 block of W. Fifth Street, going fully inside. Police said the car hit a water heater and sheared a gas line, leading to a gas line shutoff.

The driver crashed into an apartment building in the 700 block of W. Fifth Street, going fully inside. CBS LA

There were three people inside the apartment, and two were transported for minor injuries. A child, between 3 and 5 years old, was also in the car. The suspect and the child were also transported for minor injuries.

Police said the driver will be arrested for DUI after he is released from the hospital.