Owner strives to preserve last donkey packing station in SoCal

The only operational donkey packing station in Southern California, located in the San Gabriel Mountains, faces an uncertain future as its owner grapples with financial hardships.

The hee-haws of donkeys can be heard from the Adams Pack Station in Chantry Flat above Arcadia. For more than 80 years donkeys have been helpful for forest service projects, cabin owners, and hikers.

Maggie Moran bought the property in 2019. "I had probably been in a petting zoo once in my life," she told KCAL News Friday.

But then the devastating Bobcat Fire swept through in 2020, closing down the road and trails to the station.

The closure now has Moran faced with the challenge of caring for the donkeys, feeding them at a cost of over a thousand dollars monthly, while also shouldering other financial obligations with little income coming in.

To help sustain the station, Moran is organizing a Dia de los Muertos fundraising event, drawing from her Mexican roots, aimed at gathering support and funds to prevent the station was closing permanently.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make it work," she said.

The fundraising event is planned for Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Adams Pack Station.