Overturned food truck blocks Washington Blvd. off-ramp in DTLA

A food truck overturned on the Washington Blvd. off-ramp at the southbound 110 Freeway connector to the westbound 10 Freeway shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A Sigalert was issued. California Highway Patrol said the off-ramp would be closed for approximately one hour to clear the scene.

