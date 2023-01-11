Watch CBS News
Overturned food truck blocks Washington Blvd. off-ramp in DTLA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

overturned-food-truck.png
 A food truck overturned on the Washington Blvd. off-ramp at the southbound 110 Freeway connector to the westbound 10 Freeway shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. KCAL

A food truck overturned on the Washington Blvd. off-ramp at the southbound 110 Freeway connector to the westbound 10 Freeway shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A Sigalert was issued. California Highway Patrol said the off-ramp would be closed for approximately one hour to clear the scene.

January 11, 2023 / 6:16 AM

