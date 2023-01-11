Overturned food truck blocks Washington Blvd. off-ramp in DTLA
A food truck overturned on the Washington Blvd. off-ramp at the southbound 110 Freeway connector to the westbound 10 Freeway shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A Sigalert was issued. California Highway Patrol said the off-ramp would be closed for approximately one hour to clear the scene.
Check your morning commute with the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.
