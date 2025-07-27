Overturned big rig leaking fuel creates massive traffic backup on 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce

An overturned big rig leaking fuel on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce created a massive traffic backup on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on northbound lanes near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but as of 8 p.m. there were no reports of arrests.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A SigAlert was issued at around 6 p.m., shutting down all northbound lanes until the road could be cleared and hazardous materials teams could respond to investigate the fuel spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.