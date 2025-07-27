Watch CBS News
Overturned big rig leaking fuel creates massive traffic backup on 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce

An overturned big rig leaking fuel on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce created a massive traffic backup on Sunday. 

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on northbound lanes near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but as of 8 p.m. there were no reports of arrests. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

A SigAlert was issued at around 6 p.m., shutting down all northbound lanes until the road could be cleared and hazardous materials teams could respond to investigate the fuel spill. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

