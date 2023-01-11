Overnight mudslide blocks Nichols Canyon Road in Hollywood Hills

Nichols Canyon Road was blocked in both directions in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning due to a mudslide overnight.

The slide occurred sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday around midnight.

One lane was completely blocked by mud and debris, and the other lane was blocked by at least one large uprooted tree.

Crews were expected to assess the stability of the hillside begin clearing the roadway Wednesday morning. It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.

City crews were responding to multiple similar scenes around the city due to Tuesday's storm.