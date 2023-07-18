Over 120 firearms confiscated in San Bernardino gun bust

San Bernardino police confiscated over 120 firearms, many of which were ghost guns and fully-automatic rifles, during a city-wide gun trafficking bust.

The operation stemmed from a series of investigations aimed at cracking down on illegal gun manufacturing, possession and sales within the city. According to the Department of Justice, Out of the 482 cities in California, San Bernardino recorded one of the highest amounts of illegal firearm seizures in the Golden State from 2010-2022. Last year, the police department recovered over 1200 guns.

As a part of the investigations into these illicit businesses, authorities served eight search warrants which resulted in the seizure of 129 firearms, many of which were ghost guns and fully-automatic rifles. Additionally, officers confiscated high-capacity magazines, about $600,000 in cash and several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine.

San Bernardino officers confiscated 129 firearms, many of which were ghost guns. San Bernardino PD

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the firearms were manufactured in storefronts, posing as a vehicle repair shop and a gun parts store. Investigators added that suspects used 3D printers to build the frames. Authorities said that undocumented firearms are typically used in violent crimes and murders.

"The subjects that purchase and possess ghost guns do not do so because they are looking for home or personal protection," said Chief Darren Goodman, after reading the release. "They are not standing in support of the second amendment. The types of people who purchase these underground illegal guns are doing so because they cannot legally possess firearms or are unable to pass a background check."