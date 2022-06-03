Outloud Music Festival returns to streets of WeHo for weekend-long festival

Outloud Pride Festival makes return to WeHo for weekend-long festival after two year hiatus

After a more than two year hiatus, OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Music Festival is set to return to the streets of West Hollywood over the weekend.

The three-day event begins Friday morning and runs through Sunday evening, as attendees can expect to see dozens of hit artists as they celebrate Pride Month.

An extremely popular destination during June for the LGBTQ community, West Hollywood has housed the event's two other years of operation in 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to operations for two years. In 2020, various performers and speakers gathered online for a digital concert.

This year's lineup features artists like Shea Diamond, Cassidy King, Madison Beer, Jake Wesley Rogers and Taylor Bennett before headliners hit the stage.

Friday's headliners are Marina and Lil' Kim, before Jessie J performs Saturday evening and Years & Years and Muna headline Sunday's finale.

The event, held at West Hollywood Park, will also feature various eateries and bars, as well as the WeHo Pride Street Fair and the "Unity Stage," where attendees will be encouraged to dance.

With thousands of attendees expected to flood the area, the City of West Hollywood announced a series of traffic changes for the weekend including street closures.

Streets closed include:

N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.;



N. Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.;



Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022;



Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022



Additional information on parking structures in the surrounding area can be found here.