South Los Angeles high school principal dedicated to guiding her students toward brighter futures

A dedicated South Los Angeles high school principal is guiding her students toward brighter futures.

Dea Tramble is the principal at Alliance William and Carol Ouchi High School. She has cultivated a place where students can learn, grow and thrive. She is responsible for spearheading generational change throughout her school.

Dea Tramble the principal at Alliance William and Carol Ouchi High School in South Los Angeles is dedicated to ensuring her students have bright futures. Last year, her school achieved a 100% graduation rate with 80% of those students going on to attend a four-year college or university. KCAL News

"I am the proud Principal of Ouchi High School, I've been here for 14 years," Tramble said.

For more than a decade she's been supporting students, parents and staff.

"I absolutely love what I do. I love this community, and it brings me nothing but joy than to work in the community I grew up in," Tramble said.

It's been a labor of love that has amounted to student success.

"Last year we had a 100% graduation rate. We had approximately 70% of our students accepted to a four-year college or university," she said. "We had 80% of those students actually attend a four-year college or university."

The school's student body is primarily Latine and Black with many being the first to graduate high school and college in their families.

"I'm smiling right now. I'm a first-gen college student. It makes me feel really good that we're changing their trajectory which will change hopefully the community we live in for the best," Tramble said.

Guadalupe Crockett currently has two kids that go to Ouchi and one of them is a senior. Guadalupe's daughter Lori is on track to go to college.

"For the students here, if they want to succeed there are so many opportunities and the teachers, the counselors know who they are," Guadalupe said. "They're not just a number."

She said she didn't go to a four-year university but she is doing all she can to ensure her kids have the chance.

"I got into CSUN," Lori said.

Lori's dream is to become a nurse, adding she couldn't have done this without Tramble's support.

"I feel like she really cares about what I have to say and asks me questions about my life," Lori said.

Ouchi High School is part of Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, one of the largest charter school networks in the nation, and Tramble, no doubt is considered one of the nation's most successful high school principals.

"Students know we want them to be successful," Tramble said. "We want them to win."