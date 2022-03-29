Oscars viewership rises 55.9% from last year's record low

Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock draws heated reaction from Hollywood

Viewership for Sunday night's Oscars telecast was up 55.9% from last year's record low but was still the second-lowest on record, according to preliminary figures released Monday by Nielsen.

This year 15.36 million people tuned in to the event compared to the 9.85 million viewers last year.

The final ratings are set to be released Tuesday but are not expected to change significantly.

The final viewership figure for the 2021 ceremony was 10.403 million.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to hold the event at Union Station.

Viewership for all forms of programming has decreased in recent years, in part because of competition from streaming programs.

The Oscars' substantial viewership declines in recent years have been attributed to competition from streaming services along with the lack of box office success.

The most-watched Academy Awards ceremony was in 1998 when an average of 55.25 million viewers watched.