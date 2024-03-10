Who's hosting the 2024 Oscars tonight and who hosted past Academy Awards ceremonies?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2024 Oscars tonight at 7 p.m. EDT at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, joining a small group of legendary entertainers who have emceed the Academy Awards more than three times in its nearly 100-year history.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said in a statement last November when he was tapped to host the award show again.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

For over 20 years, Kimmel has been hosting his late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" When Kimmel started hosting the Oscars, he brought onto the Oscars stage a long-running gag from his show, the supposed feud between him and Matt Damon.

"Matt Damon and I have a complicated relationship," Kimmel told CBS' "Sunday Morning" with a laugh in 2017.

During the Oscars earlier that year, Damon was announced as a guest when he and Ben Affleck walked onstage to present the nominees for best original screenplay. Then, in the orchestra pit, Kimmel directed the musicians to play off Damon as he was speaking before the winner was announced.

But it didn't take long for Kimmel to learn that things don't always go according to plan at the Oscars and some things are just out of the host's control during the highly choreographed show. The night ended with "La La Land" mistakenly being announced as best picture instead of "Moonlight," the actual winner.

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for actual best picture winner "Moonlight" with actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The slipup resulted in the producers of "La La Land" going onstage and giving acceptance speeches as various officials gathered behind them to figure out what went wrong.

Amid the commotion, Kimmel was sitting in the audience next to Damon preparing to close out the show. "So we're sitting there, and you just kind of figure, well, you know, the host will go onstage and clear this up," Kimmel said later. "And then I remember, oh, I'm the host."

The night ended with Kimmel reminding the audience that the Oscars is, after all, just an award show, and he made an offhand promise to never host again.

"I blame myself for this," Kimmel told the audience. "… I knew I would screw this show up, I really did."

It turned out the envelope that presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway opened onstage was a duplicate one for the best actress award, which went to Emma Stone of "La La Land" right before the best picture category.

Who hosted the Oscars in the past?

Kimmel's fourth time hosting is unusual for the show in recent years. In his opening monologue in 2017, he said, "This is my first time here, and the way you people go through hosts, it's probably my last time here."

Whoopi Goldberg is the last person to host the show four times, tying Jack Lemmon and passing three-timers Jerry Lewis and David Niven in 2002. Johnny Carson has hosted five times, and Billy Crystal hosted for the ninth time in 2012.

Bob Hope holds the record for the most times as the Oscars' master of ceremonies at 19, but hosts now rarely return to emcee after their first or second time.

Ten years ago, Ellen DeGeneres used her last time hosting the Oscars to set a record for the most retweets with a celebrity-packed selfie that included Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.

Clockwise from left, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie, Peter Nyong'o Jr., Bradley Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres pose for a selfie taken by Cooper during the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California, in this handout photo provided by DeGeneres. Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images

But not all hosts' performances work out.

In 2011, Anne Hathaway co-hosted the ceremony with James Franco in a widely panned performance that was an apparent attempt to attract younger viewers. Hathaway told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 that the hardest part about hosting is the day after the show and "finding out how you actually did."

"Because it feels nice – everybody tells you it's going well and then …," Hathaway told ET.

In a video promoting Sunday night's broadcast, best supporting actress nominee America Ferrera described what makes hosting the Oscars such a tightrope walk in a parody of a key speech her character gave in "Barbie."

"You can never show off, never fall down, never fail, never show fear," she tells Kimmel. "Nobody says thank you, and everyone has something critical to say online. If it goes well, no one says anything, but if it doesn't, it's your fault."

(The video also takes a moment to let Kimmel, Ferrera and her co-stars Ryan Gosling and Kate McKinnon freak out over "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig not being nominated for best director.)

The Hollywood Reporter called being the Oscars host "the least wanted job in Hollywood" in 2018 following Kevin Hart's sudden departure from emceeing the upcoming 2019 ceremony amid renewed criticism of past comments he made that were called homophobic.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ended up going without a host for the first time in 30 years and didn't have an official host again until 2022, when Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes co-hosted the ceremony. However, the most-talked-about moment of the night ended up being Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face onstage over a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Here's a complete list of Oscars hosts from the academy, including the emcees for both ceremonies that were held in 1930:

2023: Jimmy Kimmel

2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes

2021: No host

2020: No host

2019: No host

2018: Jimmy Kimmel

2017: Jimmy Kimmel

2016: Chris Rock

2015: Neil Patrick Harris

2014: Ellen DeGeneres

2013: Seth MacFarlane

2012: Billy Crystal

2011: James Franco and Anne Hathaway

James Franco and Anne Hathaway introduce veteran actor Kirk Douglas onstage at the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 27, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

2010: Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin

2009: Hugh Jackman

2008: Jon Stewart

2007: Ellen DeGeneres

2006: Jon Stewart

2005: Chris Rock

2004: Billy Crystal

2003: Steve Martin

2002: Whoopi Goldberg

2001: Steve Martin

2000: Billy Crystal

1999: Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, dressed as Britain's Queen Elizabeth I, who was portrayed in "Elizabeth" and "Shakespeare in Love," opens the Academy Awards, March 21, 1999, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

1998: Billy Crystal

1997: Billy Crystal

1996: Whoopi Goldberg

1995: David Letterman

1994: Whoopi Goldberg

1993: Billy Crystal

1992: Billy Crystal

1991: Billy Crystal

1990: Billy Crystal

1989: No host

1988: Chevy Chase

1987: Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan

1986: Alan Alda, Jane Fonda and Robin Williams

1985: Jack Lemmon, with co-hosts Candice Bergen, Jeff Bridges, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Gregory Hines, William Hurt, Amy Irving, Diana Ross, Tom Selleck and Kathleen Turner

1984: Johnny Carson

1983: Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor

From left, Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor are seen hosting the Academy Awards, April 11, 1983. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

1982: Johnny Carson

1981: Johnny Carson

1980: Johnny Carson

1979: Johnny Carson

Johnny Carson first hosted the Academy Awards in 1979. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

1978: Bob Hope

1977: Warren Beatty, Ellen Burstyn, Jane Fonda and Richard Pryor

1976: Goldie Hawn, Gene Kelly, Walter Matthau, George Segal and Robert Shaw

1975: Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Hope, Shirley MacLaine and Frank Sinatra

1974: John Huston, David Niven, Burt Reynolds and Diana Ross

1973: Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson

Carol Burnett attends the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 1973. Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

1972: Sammy Davis Jr., Helen Hayes, Alan King and Jack Lemmon

1971: No host

1970: No host

1969: No host

1968: Bob Hope

From left, Estelle Parsons, holding her best supporting actress Oscar; host Bob Hope; Sammy Davis Jr., who accepted an award for someone else; and past winner Julie Christie are seen at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, April 10, 1968. Archive Photos/Getty Images

1967: Bob Hope

1966: Bob Hope

1965: Bob Hope

1964: Jack Lemmon

1963: Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra hosted the Academy Awards in 1963. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

1962: Bob Hope

1961: Bob Hope

1960: Bob Hope

1959: Bob Hope, Jerry Lewis, David Niven, Laurence Olivier, Tony Randall and Mort Sahl

1958: Bob Hope, Jack Lemmon, David Niven, Rosalind Russell, James Stewart and Donald Duck

1957: Jerry Lewis, with Celeste Holm in New York

1956: Jerry Lewis, with Claudette Colbert and Joseph L. Mankiewicz in New York

1955: Bob Hope, with Thelma Ritter in New York

1954: Donald O'Connor, with Fredric March in New York

Audrey Hepburn smiles with her best actress award for her performance in "Roman Holiday" while standing between Oscars co-host Fredric March, left, and former academy President Jean Hersholt at the Academy Awards at the NBC Century Theatre in New York City, March 25, 1954. Archive Photos/Getty Images

1953: Bob Hope, with Conrad Nagel in New York

1952: Danny Kaye

1951: Fred Astaire

1950: Paul Douglas

1949: Robert Montgomery

1948: No host

1947: Jack Benny

1946: Bob Hope and James Stewart

1945: John Cromwell and Bob Hope

1944: Jack Benny

1943: Bob Hope

1942: Bob Hope

Bob Hope, left, hosts the Oscars at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 1942. CBS via Getty Images

1941: Bob Hope

1940: Bob Hope

1939: Frank Capra

1938: Bob Burns

1937: George Jessel

1936: Frank Capra

1935: Irvin S. Cobb

1934: Will Rogers

1932: Conrad Nagel

1931: Lawrence Grant

1930: Conrad Nagel

1930: William C. DeMille

1929: Douglas Fairbanks and William C. DeMille

From left, Hans Kraly, winner of the Academy Award for writing; academy President William C. DeMille; best actress winner Mary Pickford; and best actor winner Warner Baxter are seen at the Oscars in Hollywood, California, April 3, 1930. FPG/Getty Images

Who has been the best received Oscars host?

In a look back at the performances of past Oscars hosts, Elle gave top billing to Billy Crystal, highlighting how he would pretend to narrate celebrities' inner-most thoughts as the camera closed in on different stars in the audience.

British newspaper the Independent hailed Bob Hope, noting that the academy bestowed him with an honorary award in 1966, when he was hosting for the 15th time. "You couldn't tip me or anything, huh?" Hope said after receiving a gold medal from the academy's president.

In 2020, Vogue included Whoopi Goldberg among its list of the seven best Oscars hosts, noting that she and Jack Lemmon are the only Academy Award winners to have hosted.

"No one can hold a room like Goldberg," the magazine said.

How are Oscars hosts chosen?

Kimmel's fourth time as host was announced by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang in a statement, with Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan calling Kimmel "one of the all-time great Oscars hosts."

Kimmel told entertainment news outlet Deadline that ABC — which has televised the Oscars for decades and broadcasts Kimmel's late-night show — and Kramer wanted him to host again. Kimmel said Kramer's enthusiasm played a part in his decision.

"I mean he really wanted me, and he wanted my wife Molly (McNearney) to executive produce, and he even wanted her to executive produce if I wasn't hosting the show, and you know, that stuff ultimately means something," Kimmel said.

Kimmel also left the door open to possibly coming back for a fifth time.

"I would never be so presumptuous as to assume that they would want me back year after year after year," Kimmel told Deadline, "but this year, they wanted me, and they asked me, and so, I'm definitely going to do this one."