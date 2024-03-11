Donald Trump roasted Jimmy Kimmel on social media during the Oscars. Then the host read it on air.

After former President Donald Trump posted a scathing review of Jimmy Kimmel's performance as host of the 2024 Oscars, Kimmel read it on air during the ceremony — and threw a dig at the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner.

In a post on social media, Trump asked rhetorically if there was ever a "worse host" than Kimmel at the Oscars and criticized his opening monologue. He also made the sarcastic suggestion that ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars, should have replaced four-time host Kimmel with "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos (or, as Trump called him, "George Slopanopoulos").

Kimmel, who has long criticized Trump on his late night show, took notice and read Trump's take live on air during his concluding remarks — much to the delight of the Hollywood crowd.

"See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social?" said Kimmel. "Anyone? No?"

Jimmy Kimmel read Donald Trump's review during the Oscars on Sunday night after the former president criticized the host. Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg/Getty Images & Kevin Winter via Getty Images

"Thank you, President Trump," he continued. "Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still up. Isn't it past jail time?" The crack — which referred to Trump being charged in four criminal cases at the state and federal levels — received a round of applause at the awards show.

At this year's Oscars, "Oppenheimer" took home awards in major categories including best director, best actor and best picture after coming in with 13 nominations. Another big winner at the 96th Academy Awards was "Poor Things," which won four, including best actress for Emma Stone.

