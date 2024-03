Who did the Oscars 2024 In Memoriam include? Full list of those remembered at the Academy Awards

During Sunday's Oscars, the Academy paid tribute to actors, filmmakers, composers and others in the film industry who passed away over the last year. The In Memoriam segment is an Academy Awards tradition, paying homage to beloved stars and behind-the-scenes talents alike. Here's a look at who was honored at the 2024 Oscars.

Full list of the Oscars 2024 In Memoriam names

Michael Gambon

Norman Jewison



Harry Belafonte

Diana Giorgutti

Alan Arkin

Nitin Chandrakant Desai



Bo Goldman



Norman Reynolds

Julian Sands

Mark Gustafson

Andre Braugher

Chita Rivera

Tom Wilkinson

Glynis Johns

Jane Birkin

Paul Reubens

Piper Laurie

Richard Roundtree

Ryan O'Neal

Cynthia Weil

Bill Lee

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Robbie Robertson

Margaret Riley

Hengameh Panahi



Michael Latt

Nancy Buirski



Sue Marx



Peter Berkos

Osvaldo Desideri



Joanna Merlin

Erik Lomis

Glenn Farr

Leon Ichaso



Robert M. Young



Greg Morrison



Jake Bloom

Matthew Perry

John Bailey

Richard Lewis

Edward Marks

John Refoua



Lawrence Turman



Lee Sun-Kyun



Dewitt L. Sage Jr.



Arthur Schmidt



Bill Butler

Carl Weathers

William Friedkin

Glenda Jackson

Tina Turner

The segment ended with a montage of additional names, and a link to the Academy's website for more.

How are the In Memoriam names chosen?

According to Entertainment Weekly, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences committee reviews a list of around 300 submissions for the In Memoriam segment. The committee includes a representative from each of the academy's 18 branches, the Washington Post reported.

The committee then makes the decision on who appears in the segment, based on their contributions to filmmaking.

Did the Oscars forget anyone in the 2024 In Memoriam list?

Names are often left out of the list as it airs during the Oscars broadcast. The In Memoriam segment is never long enough to include all possible honorees, and fans often express frustrations over those left out of the on-air tribute.

The Academy does include a list online.