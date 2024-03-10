Who won Oscars for 2024? See the full winners list of Academy Award winners

"Oppenheimer" won big at the 2024 Oscars, coming in with 13 nominations and earning awards in major categories such as best director, best actor and best picture.

"Barbie," the other half of the dual box-office Barbenheimer sensation, earned eight nominations, but only got one win Sunday night for best song.

Other big winners at the 96th Academy Awards were "Poor Things" — which won awards for hair and makeup, production design and costume design — and Cillian Murphy, who won best actor, continuing his winning streak after taking home comparable awards at the 2024 Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the title role in "Oppenheimer."

Emma Stone, in what some consider an upset win, took home best actress for her role in "Poor Things," beating out Lily Gladstone, who became the first Native American to be nominated for best actress for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

This year's ceremony took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the Oscars for the second year in a row and his fourth time overall.

The full list of Oscar winners and nominees is below:

Best picture

"Oppenheimer" — Winner

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"



"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" — Winner

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Best animated short film

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" — Winner

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderm"

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron" — Winner

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" — Winner

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"May December"

"Past Lives"

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" — Winner

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best makeup and hairstyling



"Poor Things" — Winner

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Society of the Snow"



Best production design

"Poor Things" — Winner

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

Best costume design



"Poor Things" — Winner

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

Best international feature film

"The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom — Winner

"Io Capitano," Italy

"Perfect Days," Japan

"Society of the Snow," Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge," Germany

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"



Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best visual effects

"Godzilla Minus One" — Winner

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"



"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Best film editing

"Oppenheimer" — Winner

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Poor Things"



Best documentary short film

"The Last Repair Shop" — Winner

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"



Best documentary feature film

"20 Days in Mariupol" — Winner

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

Best cinematography

"Oppenheimer" — Winner

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Poor Things"



Best live action short film

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" — Winner

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

Best sound

"The Zone of Interest" — Winner

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

Best original score

"Oppenheimer" — Winner

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Poor Things"



Best original song

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" — Winner

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"



"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best actor

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"



Best director

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"



Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best actress

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" — Winner

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"