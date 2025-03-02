Iconic L.A. restaurant The Original Pantry set to serve its final meal Sunday

A century-old chapter of L.A. history could be coming to a close, as The Original Pantry, which first opened in 1924, may serve its final meal Sunday.

Many people gathered outside the restaurant waiting for it to open so they could have one last breakfast at this iconic spot. The first in line said they arrived around 4 a.m., three hours before the restaurant opened.

Robert Louis Sihler, one longtime restaurant goer, shared what he thought should happen.

"It just seems like an impossible situation. We need Elon Musk. We need someone who has a lot of money who says, 'I don't care. Another $100 million? No big deal to keep it the same because you can't buy this icon,'" Sihler said.

The Original Pantry is owned by the estate of former Mayor Richard Riordan. The estate claims the restaurant was never profitable and served as a passion project for Riordan during his life. They now say the priority must shift to their charitable mission, making the sale of the property necessary. In a statement provided to CBS earlier this week, the estate said:

"Per the Mayor's expressed wishes and legal requirements, the estate must maximize the value received by his estate's largest beneficiary, The Riordan Foundation. The trustees of the Mayor's estate have determined that closing The Pantry and selling the property upon which it is located is the best path to provide the Foundation with the most financial resources to continue its wonderful charitable mission."

Last year, the current owners informed the union that a potential sale of the restaurant would likely result in its closure. Protests have been held outside the restaurant all week. The union states that many of the employees have worked there for decades and are urging the owners to safeguard their jobs, even if the restaurant is sold.

The restaurant will close its doors at 5 p.m.