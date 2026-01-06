Oregon women score the last 14 points to beat No. 21 USC 71-66

Ehis Etute scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Oregon scored the last 14 points to beat No. 21 Southern California 71-66 on Tuesday night.

Oregon (14-3, 2-2 Big Ten) scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter but USC answered with a 8-0 spurt and led 66-57 with 4:46 to play. Etute scored the next three points and Ari Long then hit three straight 3s. Katie Fiso capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left. Londynn Jones missed a 3-pointer for the Trojans to end it.

Long and Fiso combined for 17 fourth-quarter points and Etute added seven points to go with five boards.

Fiso finished with 14 points. Long and Mia Jacobs chipped in with 11 apiece for the Ducks.

Kara Dunn scored 21 points for USC (10-5, 2-2). Jazzy Davidson added 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Dunn scored 12 points with a pair of 3s in the first quarter as the Trojans jumped out to a 23-9 lead and led 37-21 at the break.

