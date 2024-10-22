Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do faces federal public corruption charges

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will vacate his seat under a plea bargain with federal and local prosecutors, which law enforcement unveiled Tuesday morning.

Do, 62, agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit bribery, admitting that in exchange for more than $550,000 in bribes, he cast votes on the Board of Supervisors beginning in 2020 that directed more than $10 million in COVID relief funds to the Viet America Society, where his daughter Rhiannon Do worked, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He could face up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

"The scheme essentially functioned like Robin Hood in reverse. Mr. Do and his conspirators stole money from the poor to give to themselves," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said.

Do's troubles were brought to light late summer, when the FBI raided his family home and his daughter's home. The raids were part of a federal investigation, prompted by a lawsuit filed by Orange County alleging misappropriation of public funds that were supposed to go to feeding the needy due to the pandemic.

Estrada said of the $19.3 million intended to feed the needy, older adults and people with disabilities, only 15% went to the intended cause.

"The rest was stolen through this conspiracy and used to pay bribes," Estrada said. "Mr. Do has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery."

As the case was under investigation, board members voted to remove Supervisor Do from all board/chairman committee assignments. He was then censured by the board in late September.

"There is a lack of trust in his representation and so we think it's best for all of us if he resigns, and then we can get about the business of the County of Orange," Supervisor Katrina Foley said at the time.

While agreeing to plead guilty to the federal bribery conspiracy charge, Andrew Do also reached a separate but related plea agreement with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, under which he will immediately step down as a county supervisor and forfeit any pension credit he amassed during the time he was engaged in the bribery scheme, authorities said.

Rhiannon Do has agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation and will be allowed to enter a diversion program, and she agreed to forfeit the home in Tustin.

This is a developing story.