Orange County schools win national Blue Ribbon Award

Six Orange County schools won national Blue Ribbon Awards Tuesday, including three in the Garden Grove Unified School District.

The schools earning the prestigious honor are:

-- Early College High School, 2990 Mesa Verda Drive E, Costa Mesa, of the Newport Unified School District;

-- Susan B. Anthony Elementary School, 15320 Pickford St., Westminster, of the Garden Grove Unified School District;

-- Thomas Paine Elementary School, 15792 Ward St., Garden Grove of Garden Grove Unified;

-- A.G. Cook Elementary School, 9802 Woodbury Ave., Garden Grove, of Garden Grove Unified;

-- Buena Terra Elementary School, 8299 Holder St., Buena Park, of Centralia Elementary School District and;

-- Crean Lutheran High School, 12500 San Canyon Ave., Irvine, a private school.

"The Blue Ribbon Award represents the best of the best in education and we are thrilled that three GGUSD schools are national models of academic excellence," the district's board president Walter Muneton said. "This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to provide students with the very best educational experience."

California had 33 schools earn the distinction this year.