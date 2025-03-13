Orange County rescue crews hoist person to safety amid rushing creek water

A person trapped in their vehicle in a San Juan Capistrano creek bed amid rushing waters was rescued by swift water rescue teams Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:40 a.m. at Trabuco Creek and Rosenbaum roads. A video posted on X by Orange County Fire Authority shows a person being hoisted to safety by way of a helicopter rescue.

The person who was rescued is okay, according to OCFA.

No further information is available.

San Juan Capistrano - Our Emergency Command Center (ECC) received a call for a person in a creek at 9:39 AM in the area of Trabuco Creek Road and Rosenbaum Road. pic.twitter.com/OEwx0kKg1H — OCFA (@OCFireAuthority) March 13, 2025