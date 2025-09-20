Orange County police officers shoot, kill murder suspect in Laguna Beach

Police officers in Orange County shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a San Diego County murder investigation early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed the fatal shooting in a series of posts on X on Saturday morning.

According to OCSD, units from the Newport Beach Police Department and an Irvine Police Department K9 Unit were in pursuit of a man on the 5 Freeway who was wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in Carlsbad sometime earlier. No time was immediately provided, except that it took place early on Saturday.

At some point, the man exited the freeway and officers continued the pursuit. When he reached the busy intersection of El Toro Road and Avenida De La Carlota, the man exited his vehicle and fired a gun in the direction of the officers, authorities said.

In response, officers from the Newport Beach Police Department and an officer from the Irvine Police Department returned fire. At least one of the officers struck the man.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity, and the identity of his alleged victim, have not been released publicly as of Saturday morning.

No officers were injured in the shootout.

No additional details were immediately made available.