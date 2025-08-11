Orange County mother grieves 15-year-old daughter stabbed to death by suspected gang member

An Orange County family is mourning the death of their 15-year-old loved one who was fatally stabbed by a suspected gang member over the weekend.

They say that Allison Castillo was in her old Costa Mesa neighborhood visiting her best friend at around 12:30 p.m. when the deadly attack took place. Castillo was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

"I wanna say a lot of things, cause my daughter didn't deserve that," said Castillo's mother, Yoana Legaspi. "She had a lot of future. ... I think she was in the wrong time, wrong place. She was a great daughter."

Matthew Juarez, a 31-year-old man who they believe is a gang member, was arrested in Anaheim hours after the stabbing. Family members are demanding answers as to what led up to the incident.

"We don't understand who he is," said Anahi Castillo, Allison's sister. "How he even got in contact with her, or anything. We don't understand."

They say that her German Shepherd wanders the house searching for her, while they continue searching for any answers as to what could have happened.

As the investigation into the incident continues, her family is honoring her with memories of her sense of humor, big dreams and competitive spirit on the soccer pitch. The day prior to her death, Castillo was selected as the only young woman in a group that was chosen by La Liga Academy to play soccer in Spain.

They're hoping to raise money to pay for her funeral via a GoFundMe, that can be found by searching the keywords, "Loving Tribute to Allison's Beautiful Soul."

