Alleged gang member fatally stabs teen girl in Orange County, police say

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man allegedly stabbed and killed a teenage girl in Costa Mesa on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Costa Mesa Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing at the 700 block of Shalimar Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old girl on the ground suffering from a stab wound. 

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her identity is being withheld because of her age and the nature of the investigation, police said.

Investigators quickly identified that the attack was gang-related, the CMPD said. The suspect was then identified and located in Anaheim.

Matthew Juarez, 31, was arrested in Anaheim on Saturday evening. His connection to the 15-year-old victim is unclear as of Sunday.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

