Alleged gang member fatally stabs teen girl in Orange County, police say

A man allegedly stabbed and killed a teenage girl in Costa Mesa on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Costa Mesa Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing at the 700 block of Shalimar Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old girl on the ground suffering from a stab wound.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her identity is being withheld because of her age and the nature of the investigation, police said.

Investigators quickly identified that the attack was gang-related, the CMPD said. The suspect was then identified and located in Anaheim.

Matthew Juarez, 31, was arrested in Anaheim on Saturday evening. His connection to the 15-year-old victim is unclear as of Sunday.

No additional details were immediately made available.