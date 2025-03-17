Orange County man who allegedly thew injured cat into dumpster charged with animal cruelty

A 58-year-old man accused of throwing a cat with a broken jaw and a concussion into a Mission Viejo dumpster last week has been charged with animal cruelty.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Joseph Harrison Parker pleaded not guilty to a felony count of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of abandoning a domestic dog or cat. Parker was released after posting a $2,000 bail. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Prosecutors said the cat, named BooBoo, suffered a broken jaw, broken blood vessels in her eye and a concussion. The pet also had a badly swollen eye when she was rescued right before the dumpster was scheduled to be emptied.

"Only someone who is truly depraved would make the decision to abuse an animal who has no way to protect itself," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The abuse of any defenseless animal will not be tolerated and those who engage in violence against animals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

BooBoo continues to recover under veterinary care. Her condition is improving, and she is expected to be reunited with her owner.

Surveillance footage in the area showed a light blue or gray Volkswagen Tiguan driving behind the businesses and parking near the dumpster around 7:20 p.m. A man is then seen exiting the vehicle, carrying a white garbage bag, and tossing it into the dumpster near Cabot and La Paz Road in Laguna Hills, according to animal services.

After seeing the surveillance footage, Parker's roommate identified him as the man throwing the cat into the trash.

