Injured cat tossed into dumpster recovering, Mission Viejo Animal Services looking for person of interest

Mission Viejo Animal Services is asking for help in identifying a man who tossed a cat into a shopping center dumpster Monday night.

Animal Services received a report on Tuesday about the cat, "suffering from obvious trauma."

Department investigation of surveillance footage in the area showed a light blue or gray Volkswagen Tiguan driving behind the businesses and parking near the dumpster around 7:20 p.m.

A man is then seen exiting the vehicle, carrying a white garbage bag, and tossing it into the dumpster near Cabot and La Paz Road in Laguna Hills, according to animal services.

The cat, named Willow by MVAS staff, was discovered nearly 15 hours later, and just before the dumpster was scheduled for collection.

Willow is receiving treatment for extensive injuries at an animal hospital but is expected to recover, according to MVAS.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission Viejo Animal Services at (949) 470-3045.