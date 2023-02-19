Orange County man arrested for woman's homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel in October

An Orange County man had been arrested in connection with a woman's death at a Laguna Niguel hotel in late 2022, after months of searching.

David Moreno, a 38-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident, who also goes by the nickname "Temper," was arrested on Friday after detectives "conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation," according to Orange County Sheriff's Department.

After extensive investigation, investigators were able to connect Moreno to the killing of 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta, a mother of four.

Deputies had been searching for Moreno since October.

The initial incident occurred back on Oct. 15 in 2022, when deputies were called to the scene of an "unresponsive" woman inside of a hotel room at a hotel located in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano. The woman, Petra Pineda-Reta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As they continue to put together a case, authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (714) 388-6740.

Update: The OCSD Homicide detail conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation related to a homicide on 10/15/22 in Laguna Niguel. David Moreno (08/21/84) of San Juan Capistrano, was identified as the suspect and arrested on 02/17/23. He was booked for homicide. pic.twitter.com/HXt5txs3rG — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 18, 2023