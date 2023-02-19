Watch CBS News
Orange County man arrested for woman's homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel in October

By KCAL-News Staff

An Orange County man had been arrested in connection with a woman's death at a Laguna Niguel hotel in late 2022, after months of searching. 

David Moreno, a 38-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident, who also goes by the nickname "Temper," was arrested on Friday after detectives "conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation," according to Orange County Sheriff's Department.

After extensive investigation, investigators were able to connect Moreno to the killing of 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta, a mother of four. 

Deputies had been searching for Moreno since October

The initial incident occurred back on Oct. 15 in 2022, when deputies were called to the scene of an "unresponsive" woman inside of a hotel room at a hotel located in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano. The woman, Petra Pineda-Reta, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As they continue to put together a case, authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (714) 388-6740.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

