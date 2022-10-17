OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel

Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend.

OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside of one of the rooms.

When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pinedareta dead at the scene.

Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with the license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen.

Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.