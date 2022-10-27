Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County authorities seeking person of interest in Laguna Niguel homicide

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 26 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 26 AM Edition) 02:07

Authorities are searching for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Laguna Niguel earlier in October. 

It was not immediately clear at which time or where the incident occurred on Oct. 15, but Orange County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of locating him. 

He has been identified as 38-year-old David Moreno, who sometimes goes by the name Temper. 

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Residents were urged not to approach Moreno as he could be dangerous. 

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.