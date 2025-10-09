Orange County house sitters arrested for allegedly stealing items, including Babe Ruth-signed baseball, from clients

Orange County authorities have arrested a couple who allegedly stole expensive items, including a Babe Ruth-signed baseball and a rare comic book collection, from the clients of their house-sitting service.

Luis Antepara and Ashley Luhring, who work for Trusted Housesitters, were arrested for allegedly stealing from five different homes across Southern California, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say that the couple took over $200,000 worth of items from their victims, including the Babe Ruth baseball, a comic book collection in which one of the books was worth nearly $15,000, jewelry, credit and debit cards, high-end designer bags and foreign currency. In some cases, investigators believe that the suspects also drove the victims' vehicles.

The Babe Ruth-signed baseball that was stolen from Dave and Barbara Bauers' home. KCAL News

Two of those victims were Barbara and Dave Bauer. They contracted the couple when they traveled to Spain last spring, hopeful that they would be able to take care of their home and their beloved beagles, Bader and Sophie.

Instead, they returned to complete disarray.

"Dirty dishes in the sink, broken glass on the countertop," Barbara Bauer said. "Then, we were very aware that they had rearranged everything in our garage. They had broken some of my great-grandmother's dishes that were in a bin in the garage. They had driven both of our cars, so we were already not happy."

On top of that, the Bauers say that other items in their home had been moved around, including bathmats and trash cans. They found family photos turned upside down and discovered that their fire safe, which was supposed to be hidden, was open and unlocked.

Gone from inside was a baseball signed by Major League Baseball legend Babe Ruth and a collection of other vintage baseball cards, which the Bauers estimated to be worth a total of $100,000.

"The safe was hidden, but they rummaged and managed to find the safe," Dave Bauer said. "It was a key safe, so the key was hidden up top in some other items. They found that ... opened the safe up and grabbed the ball and about seven baseball cards."

Luis Antepara (left) and Ashley Luhring (right). They were both arrested for allegedly stealing from several Southern California residences while working as house sitters. Orange County Sheriff's Department

OCSD investigators say that they've linked several other victims to the couple, including people living in Lake Forest, Palos Verdes and Oceanside.

"Because these suspects have changed their names and had moved from house to house, easily able to gain the trust of the people they were staying with, we believe they were doing it for a while," said OCSD Sergeant Gerard McCann. "We believe there's other victims that just haven't realized that they're missing their expensive items right now."

Deputies say they recovered a multitude of items when they arrested Antepara and Luhrig in Fullerton in September. Among those items was a rare first edition Spider-Man comic book worth thousands of dollars, and the Bauers' Babe Ruth baseball.

"It was absolutely amazing," Dave Bauer said. "I never expected to get the ball back, and when the officer called and said, 'We've got your ball.' I just couldn't believe it. I was so thankful."

The Bauers say that Trusted Housesitters does not allow for security cameras in homes where sitters are staying to maintain privacy.

Though CBS News Los Angeles hasn't heard back from the company upon request for comment, the Bauers say that they were issued an apology. In part, that message said: "We are aware of a small number of reported thefts from member properties and it appears the same individuals are responsible. It is clear that these individuals are skilled criminals who found a way to steal identities and circumvent our robust processes."

Both Antepara and Luhrig pleaded not guilty and have since bailed out of jail, deputies said. As their investigation continues, they're asking anyone who may have more info or who believes they are also victims to contact them.