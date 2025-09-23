Orange County flamenco dance instructor shares her passion and culture

An Orange County flamenco dance program is teaching students not only how to dance, but also about a folk art form that is part of the cultural heritage of Spain.

Laura Gutierrez Vila, founder of Laviva Flamenco, said that dancing and flamenco are more than her passion; it's her lifestyle.

The 46-year-old is from a small village outside Valencia, Spain, and began dancing at 4 years old -- eventually becoming a professional ballet, modern, and flamenco dancer.

"I was with a lot of different companies, and touring around the world," Vila said.

Flamenco is an art form from southern Spain that combines passionate dance with complex rhythms. Vila says it pulls elements from a lot of different cultures from around the world.

Its origins trace back to those who passed through Spain over thousands of years. Movement and storytelling by Romani travelers, and chord progressions by North African musicians. It also infused elements from the Spanish colonies.

"What I'm performing right now is called Guajira, and it's the result of the mixing of flamenco in Spain with Latin America," Vila said.

The Peruvian percussion instrument called the cajón is now a staple in flamenco, and the shawl dancing prop, called Manton de Manila, is from the Philippines.

Vila's husband, Igor, plays the cajón in the Laviva group, which travels across the region performing and teaching.

"I don't know anybody who can listen and watch that form of dance and not get carried away with it," dance student Christine MacLean said.

Laviva Flamenco is currently running a class at the Dana Point Community Center.