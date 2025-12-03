Orange County father recounts horrific crash in Huntington Beach

An Orange County father and his son are grateful that they survived a high-speed pileup in Huntington Beach that left one man dead and three others hospitalized.

"I am going to replay it probably every time I get in my car," father Mark Ahrens said.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Heil Avenue and Goldenwest Street, the Huntington Beach Police Department told CBS Los Angeles.

Based on their preliminary investigation, officers believe the driver of a gray Tesla Model 3 sped through the intersection, lost control and collided with several vehicles. Debris from the crash also struck several other vehicles. In total, investigators believe at least seven cars, including Ahrens, were involved in the crash.

Ahrens said he was singing Christmas carols with his son moments before the collision.

"The light turned green and my memory is that we didn't move at all," Ahrens said. "I just had two or three seconds. I saw a car zooming through and I just instantly, my brain told me, 'This is going to be a big impact. Hang on. Brace yourself."

Good Samaritans pulled Ahrens and his son, Malcom, out of their minivan before paramedics took the pair to the hospital. Ahrens had some cuts, but Malcom walked unharmed.

"I hope I have a long life ahead of me, but I have had an amazing life," Ahrens said. "You want your kids to have a long life too."