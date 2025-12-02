Watch CBS News
1 dead, multiple others injured in Huntington Beach multi-car crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a multi-car crash in Huntington Beach on Tuesday afternoon. 

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Heil Avenue and Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach police told CBS Los Angeles. 

Though police were unsure exactly how many people were injured in the incident as their preliminary investigation got underway, they said that one person was declared dead at the scene. 

The deceased victim has not yet been identified. 

Circumstances leading up to what caused the collision remain under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

