Pedestrian killed after collision with Orange County deputy's vehicle

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Pedestrian killed in crash with Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy
One person died after being struck by an Orange County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle on Wednesday night.

The collision happened in the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Prospect Street, according to the Orange Police Department. 

Footage from the crash site showed that the collision damaged part of the deputy's front windshield, specifically the area closest to the passenger's side. 

The vehicle was parked in the second lane from the right while deputies cordoned off the road for the ensuing investigation. 

