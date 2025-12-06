Watch CBS News
Orange County CVS store sells Mega Millions ticket worth more than $5 million

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner

A lucky person is more than $5 million richer after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket from a CVS in Orange County.

According to the California Lottery on Friday, the ticket was sold at the store located at 3049 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar.

The total winnings were worth more than $5.1 million after the sold ticket matched five numbers, which were 34, 38, 42, 44 and 69. It failed to notch the jackpot by missing the mega number, which was 8.

Without a jackpot winner, it'll now be valued at $60 million on the next draw on Tuesday.

