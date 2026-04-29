Orange County city redesignates street to Charlie Kirk Way

A new street sign is up in the city of Westminster bearing the name Charlie Kirk Way.

The redesignation of All American Way to Charlie Kirk Way is "in honor of slain activist Charlie Kirk," according to Westminster City Council staff reports. The signage was approved by the city council in a 4–1 vote last fall.

Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen proposed the motion to commemorate Charlie Kirk's "life and legacy."

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at a college event in Orem, Utah.

"All American Way has always symbolized unity and patriotism. By redesignating it as All American Charlie Kirk Way, we are expanding that meaning to honor someone who has encouraged a new generation to care about their country, to get involved and to speak up for what they believe in," Nguyen said at a Nov. 12, 2025, city council meeting.

Charlie Kirk Way in Westminster CBS LA

The signs, six in total, are not replacing All American Way signs, but are to sit alongside them, so as not to cause any disruption to business and property owners in the area.

Mockups presented in the city staff reports show three options for the resignation, one with Charlie Kirk Way and two others featuring both names.

Vice Mayor Carlos Manzo was not in favor of the sign and said at the Nov. 2025 meeting, it's "exploiting a tragedy for political gain."

"This is a nonpartisan seat. This is city council, this is nonpartisan. That means we are here to make sure our city residents are safe … and that we are providing essential services to our community and that we are representing everybody equally." Manzo said.

According to the city, six Charlie Kirk Way signs are to be purchased and installed for $3,000 on All American Way between Westminster Boulevard and 13th Street.